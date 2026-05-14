Allworth Financial LP Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,331 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $52,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Truist Financial set a $1,043.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $940.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $860.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $911.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total value of $14,399,860.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,631,913.85. This represents a 22.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total value of $22,354,968.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 86,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,397,884.68. This represents a 21.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 92,017 shares of company stock worth $81,982,867 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $901.22 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.24 and a fifty-two week high of $931.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $415.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.63. The business's 50 day moving average price is $768.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $675.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.Caterpillar's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

Key Headlines Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Further Reading

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