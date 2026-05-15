Allworth Financial LP Increases Holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 97.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,174 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 29,214 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP's holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $14,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 54,958 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $13,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $223.57 on Friday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.33 and a 52 week high of $293.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.03.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. The firm had revenue of $20.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is 40.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Lowe's Companies from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lowe's Companies from $296.00 to $292.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore decreased their price target on Lowe's Companies from $250.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lowe's Companies from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe's Companies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $286.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LOW

Lowe's Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe's Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive on Lowe’s, with Sanford C. Bernstein and Truist both lowering price targets but keeping bullish ratings, signaling continued Wall Street confidence in upside from current levels.

Analysts remain constructive on Lowe’s, with Sanford C. Bernstein and Truist both lowering price targets but keeping bullish ratings, signaling continued Wall Street confidence in upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Lowe’s as a strong growth stock and noted earnings are expected to grow, reinforcing the view that the company could deliver a solid quarter when it reports next week.

Zacks highlighted Lowe’s as a strong growth stock and noted earnings are expected to grow, reinforcing the view that the company could deliver a solid quarter when it reports next week. Positive Sentiment: Lowe’s launched its “Epically More Messi” campaign for loyalty members, a brand-building initiative that could help customer engagement and support traffic heading into a key promotional period.

Lowe’s launched its “Epically More Messi” campaign for loyalty members, a brand-building initiative that could help customer engagement and support traffic heading into a key promotional period. Neutral Sentiment: Lowe’s also announced it will host its first-quarter 2026 earnings conference call on May 20, keeping attention focused on upcoming results and guidance rather than current fundamentals.

Lowe’s also announced it will host its first-quarter 2026 earnings conference call on May 20, keeping attention focused on upcoming results and guidance rather than current fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: A report on hidden anti-theft systems at Lowe’s and Home Depot raised shopper concerns and could pressure sentiment if customers view the measures as inconvenient or off-putting. Article: Home Depot and Lowe’s hidden anti-theft system alarms shoppers

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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