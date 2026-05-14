Allworth Financial LP Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,976 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 37,210 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $36,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in NextEra Energy by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,254,022 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $742,913,000 after buying an additional 2,972,924 shares in the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $17,343,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,176 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 12,461,783 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,012,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,881 shares during the period. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,210,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $94.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $197.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.73. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.88 and a 1 year high of $98.75. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $92.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $458,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,572,165. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $646,423.47. Following the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 26,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,411,924.13. This represents a 21.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,077 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $108.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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