Allworth Financial LP Purchases 15,630 Shares of McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,207 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP's holdings in McDonald's were worth $22,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in McDonald's by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in McDonald's by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in McDonald's by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in McDonald's by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,102 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in McDonald's by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 12,938 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.72, for a total transaction of $100,805.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,442,042.24. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total value of $2,066,731.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $763,567.39. The trade was a 73.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 12,119 shares of company stock worth $3,945,973 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $274.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $305.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.25. McDonald's Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $271.98 and a fifty-two week high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. McDonald's's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald's from $356.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore set a $350.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McDonald's from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of McDonald's from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald's currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $334.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

See Also

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