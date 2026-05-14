Allworth Financial LP Purchases 29,945 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,558 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 29,945 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $55,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $30,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 239 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.1%

PG stock opened at $142.34 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $170.99. The firm's 50-day moving average is $146.77 and its 200 day moving average is $148.33. The company has a market capitalization of $331.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total value of $2,461,625.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 44,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,259,595.80. This represents a 25.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $288,463.14. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,083.90. The trade was a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 22,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,667,283 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report).

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