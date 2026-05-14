Allworth Financial LP Raises Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,492 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 64,753 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP's holdings in RTX were worth $39,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 57.3% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $178.14 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average is $193.17 and its 200 day moving average is $188.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $239.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.31. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $129.11 and a twelve month high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $7,349,797.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,242,331.36. This represents a 37.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 15,124 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total transaction of $3,095,126.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,698,105.60. This trade represents a 53.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,728 shares of company stock valued at $14,661,279. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on RTX from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Melius Research raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Vertical Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $227.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $210.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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