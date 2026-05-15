Allworth Financial LP Raises Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,613 shares of the railroad operator's stock after buying an additional 13,548 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. The trade was a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,386 shares of company stock worth $8,461,716. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Union Pacific

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $269.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.99. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $210.84 and a fifty-two week high of $274.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.20 and a 200-day moving average of $241.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $307.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $277.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Union Pacific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $279.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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