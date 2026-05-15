Allworth Financial LP Sells 20,953 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Allworth Financial LP lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,799 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 20,953 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,496,420 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $6,794,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,063,250 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,594,713,000 after purchasing an additional 288,720 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,991,490 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $667,109,000 after purchasing an additional 761,217 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,724,265 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $561,678,000 after purchasing an additional 993,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,072,282 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $423,746,000 after acquiring an additional 486,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.

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United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $98.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $100.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.64. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's payout ratio is presently 106.15%.

More United Parcel Service News

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised near-term EPS estimates for UPS in several periods, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q1 2027, and Q2 2027, suggesting analysts still see earnings resilience in parts of the business.

Zacks Research raised near-term EPS estimates for in several periods, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q1 2027, and Q2 2027, suggesting analysts still see earnings resilience in parts of the business. Positive Sentiment: A separate bullish article highlighted UPS as a potential value opportunity, noting its relatively low trailing and forward P/E multiples versus its stock price and earnings outlook. Article: Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

A separate bullish article highlighted as a potential value opportunity, noting its relatively low trailing and forward P/E multiples versus its stock price and earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer commented on UPS in a broader market discussion, emphasizing that he favors growth stocks over yield-focused names; this was more commentary than a direct fundamental catalyst. Article: Jim Cramer on United Parcel

Jim Cramer commented on in a broader market discussion, emphasizing that he favors growth stocks over yield-focused names; this was more commentary than a direct fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: United Parcel disclosed that board member Kevin M. Warsh resigned following his Federal Reserve appointment, which is notable governance news but not clearly a major operating driver. Article: United Parcel Board Member Resigns Following Fed Appointment

United Parcel disclosed that board member Kevin M. Warsh resigned following his Federal Reserve appointment, which is notable governance news but not clearly a major operating driver. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered UPS earnings estimates for Q4 2026, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, FY2027, and FY2028, reinforcing concerns that profit growth could slow over the next few years.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $111.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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