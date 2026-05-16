Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY Holdings Raised by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY - Free Report) by 136.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,744 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 92,043 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Ally Financial worth $7,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ally Financial by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 904 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 67.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 98.7% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Ally Financial by 53.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Ally Financial Price Performance

NYSE ALLY opened at $42.00 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.12. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $47.27.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 16.47%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Ally Financial's payout ratio is 29.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ally Financial news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 39,675 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $1,792,119.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 477,627 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,574,411.59. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Truist Financial set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Ally Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $54.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Ally Financial

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc is a leading digital financial services company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking, lending, and insurance products designed for retail and commercial customers. Through its online-only platform, Ally Bank provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and home mortgages, emphasizing competitive rates and user-friendly mobile and web experiences.

In addition to its banking operations, Ally Financial is a major player in automotive financing and leasing.

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