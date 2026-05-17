Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,070 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 3,186 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309,697 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,094.10. This represents a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 190,593 shares of company stock valued at $46,081,241 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $264.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock's fifty day moving average is $234.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $278.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.52.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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