AlpenGlobal Capital LLC Invests $3.23 Million in Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

AlpenGlobal Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 107,315 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $3,232,000. Tetra Tech accounts for 2.1% of AlpenGlobal Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $115,162,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,603,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 351.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,372 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $96,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,721 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,016,577 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $302,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,902 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,021,788 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $147,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTEK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Tetra Tech from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.00.

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Tetra Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $30.99 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.33.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 8.58%.The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.580 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.38-0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech's previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Tetra Tech's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.37%.

Insider Activity

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Jeffrey R. Feeler purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $50,179.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,179. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

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