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AlpenGlobal Capital LLC Takes $2.06 Million Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Written by MarketBeat
July 11, 2026
International Business Machines logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • AlpenGlobal Capital opened a new position in IBM in Q1, buying 8,501 shares worth about $2.06 million, making the stock its 24th-largest holding.
  • IBM continues to attract significant institutional interest, with institutions owning about 58.96% of shares and several large funds increasing or adding positions recently.
  • Analysts are generally constructive on IBM, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $306.28, while the company also recently reported an earnings and revenue beat and raised its quarterly dividend to $1.69 per share.
  • Five stocks we like better than International Business Machines.

AlpenGlobal Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,501 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,061,000. International Business Machines makes up about 1.3% of AlpenGlobal Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,446,429,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,021,912 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,523,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976,756 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,617,117 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,663,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,552 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 359.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,896,675 shares of the technology company's stock worth $561,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,796,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,824 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. Wedbush set a $350.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of International Business Machines from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $306.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IBM

More International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Stock Down 2.5%

International Business Machines stock opened at $287.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $212.34 and a one year high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. International Business Machines's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.77%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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