AlpenGlobal Capital LLC Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

AlpenGlobal Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,393 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 1.0% of AlpenGlobal Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $842,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Uber remains a heavily watched stock, with recent analyst coverage and price targets still broadly favorable, reinforcing the view that Wall Street sees room for upside. Article title

Uber remains a heavily watched stock, with recent analyst coverage and price targets still broadly favorable, reinforcing the view that Wall Street sees room for upside. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest is also supported by Uber’s recent operating strength, including revenue growth and earnings that beat expectations in the latest reported quarter. Article title

Investor interest is also supported by Uber’s recent operating strength, including revenue growth and earnings that beat expectations in the latest reported quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage comparing Uber with DoorDash adds to the stock’s visibility, but the piece is mostly a valuation and business-model debate rather than a direct new catalyst. Article title

Media coverage comparing Uber with DoorDash adds to the stock’s visibility, but the piece is mostly a valuation and business-model debate rather than a direct new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Uber is facing fresh scrutiny over automation and driver pay, including protests tied to AI-driven pay cuts and concerns that rapid tech adoption could hurt driver earnings and create regulatory or reputational risk. Article title

Uber is facing fresh scrutiny over automation and driver pay, including protests tied to AI-driven pay cuts and concerns that rapid tech adoption could hurt driver earnings and create regulatory or reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: Discussion around Uber’s “agentic pods” and broader AI automation strategy highlights the company’s push to reduce costs, but it also reinforces investor worries that more automation could pressure the human-driver model. Article title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of UBER stock opened at $74.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.19 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $72.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.42.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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