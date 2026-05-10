Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. $AMR Position Trimmed by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR - Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,164,290 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 12,019 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.05% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $232,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,326 shares of the energy company's stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,104 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Systrade AG bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,966,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis purchased 8,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.07 per share, with a total value of $1,528,560.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 874,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,097,784.59. The trade was a 0.92% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joshua Todd Munsey sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.24, for a total transaction of $462,314.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $867,641.40. This trade represents a 34.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 58,000 shares of company stock worth $10,530,610. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 4.7%

AMR opened at $184.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.41 and a 12 month high of $253.82. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $193.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.86). The business had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.15 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alpha Metallurgical Resources this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMR shares. Zacks Research cut Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities set a $194.00 target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $195.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc NYSE: AMR is a leading pure-play producer of high-grade metallurgical coal, primarily serving the global steelmaking industry. Headquartered in Bristol, Virginia, the company operates multiple underground and surface mining complexes across the central Appalachian and Illinois basins. Its production portfolio focuses on premium raw and semi-soft coking coal products tailored to meet the specifications of steel producers worldwide.

Formed in July 2021 through the spin-out of Contura Energy's metallurgical coal business, Alpha Metallurgical Resources has built a reputation for operational excellence and cost-efficient mining.

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