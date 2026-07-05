Alphabet Inc. $GOOG is IFM Investors Pty Ltd's 6th Largest Position

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,021,180 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 24,622 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.4% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in Alphabet were worth $292,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Bayban lifted its stake in Alphabet by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Bayban now owns 2,018 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,680 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $356.18 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.88 and a twelve month high of $404.47. The company has a market cap of $4.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $368.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's payout ratio is 6.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Needham & Company LLC set a $400.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $416.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $376.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total transaction of $412,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $995,341.06. This trade represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,020,511. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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