Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Position Reduced by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,581,749 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 556,098 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 8.7% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S's holdings in Alphabet were worth $496,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ring Mountain Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. HRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

Get Alphabet alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total transaction of $10,006,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,642,060 shares in the company, valued at $505,573,853.40. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 226,481 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,061 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $384.90 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.33 and a 1 year high of $404.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company's 50-day moving average is $331.01 and its 200 day moving average is $318.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. Alphabet's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Google I/O 2026 showcased a major AI push across Search, Gemini, Chrome, Android, YouTube, and Workspace, reinforcing Alphabet’s leadership in AI monetization.

Google I/O 2026 showcased a major AI push across Search, Gemini, Chrome, Android, YouTube, and Workspace, reinforcing Alphabet’s leadership in AI monetization. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet and Blackstone announced a $5 billion AI cloud venture using Google’s TPU chips, which could expand Alphabet’s AI infrastructure business and strengthen its competitive moat.

Alphabet and Blackstone announced a $5 billion AI cloud venture using Google’s TPU chips, which could expand Alphabet’s AI infrastructure business and strengthen its competitive moat. Positive Sentiment: Berkshire Hathaway reportedly increased its Alphabet stake again, signaling continued confidence from a major long-term investor.

Berkshire Hathaway reportedly increased its Alphabet stake again, signaling continued confidence from a major long-term investor. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street commentary remains split between enthusiasm over Alphabet’s AI progress and caution after the stock’s sharp rally and elevated valuation.

Wall Street commentary remains split between enthusiasm over Alphabet’s AI progress and caution after the stock’s sharp rally and elevated valuation. Negative Sentiment: A major shareholder disclosed additional Alphabet share sales, which may be adding modest short-term pressure as investors take profits after the recent move higher.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Phillip Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Freedom Capital cut shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $348.00 price objective (up from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $363.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here