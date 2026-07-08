Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 785,062 shares of the information services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 105,517 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.3% of QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $225,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 29,896 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 275,943 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $86,596,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,739 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $19,060,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 190,654 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $59,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steginsky Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steginsky Capital LLC now owns 680,588 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $165,757,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $363.62 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.88 and a 12 month high of $404.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $369.28 and a 200-day moving average of $334.35. The company has a market cap of $4.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $416.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial set a $430.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $376.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total transaction of $412,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,341.06. The trade was a 29.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total value of $153,432.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,348 shares in the company, valued at $9,345,358.56. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,020,511. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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