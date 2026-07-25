Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858,578 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 312,703 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 4.7% of Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab's holdings in Alphabet were worth $246,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,841,449 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $815,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,384,000. HORAN Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,109 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $16,095,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 720,377 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $206,647,000 after buying an additional 468,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total transaction of $3,142,911.42. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $26,298,044.10. This represents a 10.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $387,061.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at $545,941.03. This represents a 41.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,415 shares of company stock valued at $7,672,279. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $420.00 price objective (down from $435.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Alphabet from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Alphabet from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Alphabet from $418.00 to $411.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $410.09.

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Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $319.09 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $360.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.70 and a 12-month high of $404.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.87 by $6.24. The company had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $116.53 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 54.77%.Alphabet's revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet posted a strong Q2 beat, with revenue and EPS coming in ahead of expectations, while Google Cloud revenue surged 82% and cloud margins improved sharply.

Alphabet posted a strong Q2 beat, with revenue and EPS coming in ahead of expectations, while Google Cloud revenue surged 82% and cloud margins improved sharply. Positive Sentiment: AI and product demand remain strong, with management saying AI usage is rising across Search, Cloud, and Gemini, supporting the long-term growth story.

AI and product demand remain strong, with management saying AI usage is rising across Search, Cloud, and Gemini, supporting the long-term growth story. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts reiterated bullish views or raised targets, and multiple commentary pieces argued the stock looks attractive after the pullback.

Several analysts reiterated bullish views or raised targets, and multiple commentary pieces argued the stock looks attractive after the pullback. Positive Sentiment: Verizon signed a deal worth more than $1 billion with Google for dark fiber connectivity, adding another sign of infrastructure demand tied to Alphabet’s data-center buildout. Article Title

Verizon signed a deal worth more than $1 billion with Google for dark fiber connectivity, adding another sign of infrastructure demand tied to Alphabet’s data-center buildout. Neutral Sentiment: Waymo is reportedly considering ending its Uber partnership, which could affect how quickly Alphabet’s robotaxi business scales, but the direct financial impact is still unclear. Article Title

Waymo is reportedly considering ending its Uber partnership, which could affect how quickly Alphabet’s robotaxi business scales, but the direct financial impact is still unclear. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet also disclosed a large SpaceX stake and saw some institutional holders trim positions, but these items are secondary to the main debate over AI spending and cash flow.

Alphabet also disclosed a large SpaceX stake and saw some institutional holders trim positions, but these items are secondary to the main debate over AI spending and cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Investors were unnerved by Alphabet’s higher CapEx guidance and negative free cash flow, which raised concerns that AI spending may be outpacing near-term returns.

Investors were unnerved by Alphabet’s higher CapEx guidance and negative free cash flow, which raised concerns that AI spending may be outpacing near-term returns. Negative Sentiment: Alphabet was also hit by an EU antitrust fine of about $1 billion, adding another regulatory overhang. Article Title

Alphabet was also hit by an EU antitrust fine of about $1 billion, adding another regulatory overhang. Negative Sentiment: Moody’s warned that the industry-wide AI buildout could threaten credit quality at Alphabet and other hyperscalers, reinforcing concerns about balance-sheet strain from heavy infrastructure investment. Article Title

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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