Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by East Coast Asset Management LLC.

East Coast Asset Management LLC. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,966 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 30,153 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 15.7% of East Coast Asset Management LLC.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. East Coast Asset Management LLC.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Eley Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in Alphabet by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 25,060 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 420,149 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $120,524,000 after buying an additional 77,536 shares in the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 5,307 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Torno Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $71,715,000. Finally, Mittelman Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $417,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $335.76 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.70 and a 12 month high of $404.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $6.24. The firm had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.53 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 54.77%.Alphabet's quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total transaction of $39,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,656.24. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 118,138 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $2,232,808.20. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 600,465 shares of company stock valued at $16,228,202 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong quarterly fundamentals are supporting the rebound. Alphabet reported 24.2% year-over-year revenue growth to $119.8 billion, while Google Cloud revenue surged 82% and Search grew 17%. Analysts continue to see substantial long-term growth from AI adoption, cloud demand and advertising. Alphabet quarterly performance

Alphabet reported 24.2% year-over-year revenue growth to $119.8 billion, while Google Cloud revenue surged 82% and Search grew 17%. Analysts continue to see substantial long-term growth from AI adoption, cloud demand and advertising. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains broadly bullish. Alphabet retains a “Buy” consensus, with reported price targets well above recent trading levels. Phillip Securities upgraded the stock to “strong buy,” while some analysts raised longer-term EPS estimates. Alphabet analyst ratings

Alphabet retains a “Buy” consensus, with reported price targets well above recent trading levels. Phillip Securities upgraded the stock to “strong buy,” while some analysts raised longer-term EPS estimates. Positive Sentiment: Institutional demand provides a counterweight to recent selling. Asset Management One added approximately 117,000 GOOGL shares, and Ethic Inc. disclosed a new position worth an estimated $227.5 million in Alphabet’s Class A shares. These moves reinforce the view that the pullback may offer a long-term entry point. Institutional Alphabet holdings

Asset Management One added approximately 117,000 GOOGL shares, and Ethic Inc. disclosed a new position worth an estimated $227.5 million in Alphabet’s Class A shares. These moves reinforce the view that the pullback may offer a long-term entry point. Neutral Sentiment: AI investment remains the key investor debate. Alphabet’s $195 billion–$205 billion 2026 capital-expenditure outlook is intended to support rapidly expanding cloud and AI demand, but the spending has pressured free cash flow and increased expectations for future monetization.

Alphabet’s $195 billion–$205 billion 2026 capital-expenditure outlook is intended to support rapidly expanding cloud and AI demand, but the spending has pressured free cash flow and increased expectations for future monetization. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory liabilities are growing. Following a $1 billion European Digital Markets Act fine, rivals may seek up to $10 billion in private damages, potentially adding financial and operational pressure to Google’s European businesses. European lawsuits against Google

Following a $1 billion European Digital Markets Act fine, rivals may seek up to $10 billion in private damages, potentially adding financial and operational pressure to Google’s European businesses. Negative Sentiment: Insider and fund selling remain caution signals. Alphabet’s chief accounting officer sold shares, while Provident Trust and Resona Asset Management reduced their GOOG positions. These transactions are relatively small or portfolio-related, but they may weigh on sentiment after the earnings-driven pullback.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $420.00 target price (down from $435.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alphabet from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Alphabet from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $410.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report).

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