Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 88.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,248 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 17,715 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors' holdings in Alphabet were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock opened at $350.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $369.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.63. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.71 and a 12 month high of $404.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Alphabet's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 6.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total transaction of $39,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,656.24. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total value of $153,432.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,345,358.56. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,020,511. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Truist Financial set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Freedom Capital lowered shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $378.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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