Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,400 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 41,547 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 10.1% during the first quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 186,070 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $53,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 25.9% during the first quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Marin Bay Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.4% in the first quarter. Marin Bay Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet posted a strong Q2 beat, with revenue and EPS coming in ahead of expectations, while Google Cloud revenue surged 82% and cloud margins improved sharply.

Alphabet posted a strong Q2 beat, with revenue and EPS coming in ahead of expectations, while Google Cloud revenue surged 82% and cloud margins improved sharply. Positive Sentiment: AI and product demand remain strong, with management saying AI usage is rising across Search, Cloud, and Gemini, supporting the long-term growth story.

AI and product demand remain strong, with management saying AI usage is rising across Search, Cloud, and Gemini, supporting the long-term growth story. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts reiterated bullish views or raised targets, and multiple commentary pieces argued the stock looks attractive after the pullback.

Several analysts reiterated bullish views or raised targets, and multiple commentary pieces argued the stock looks attractive after the pullback. Positive Sentiment: Verizon signed a deal worth more than $1 billion with Google for dark fiber connectivity, adding another sign of infrastructure demand tied to Alphabet’s data-center buildout. Article Title

Verizon signed a deal worth more than $1 billion with Google for dark fiber connectivity, adding another sign of infrastructure demand tied to Alphabet’s data-center buildout. Neutral Sentiment: Waymo is reportedly considering ending its Uber partnership, which could affect how quickly Alphabet’s robotaxi business scales, but the direct financial impact is still unclear. Article Title

Waymo is reportedly considering ending its Uber partnership, which could affect how quickly Alphabet’s robotaxi business scales, but the direct financial impact is still unclear. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet also disclosed a large SpaceX stake and saw some institutional holders trim positions, but these items are secondary to the main debate over AI spending and cash flow.

Alphabet also disclosed a large SpaceX stake and saw some institutional holders trim positions, but these items are secondary to the main debate over AI spending and cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Investors were unnerved by Alphabet’s higher CapEx guidance and negative free cash flow, which raised concerns that AI spending may be outpacing near-term returns.

Investors were unnerved by Alphabet’s higher CapEx guidance and negative free cash flow, which raised concerns that AI spending may be outpacing near-term returns. Negative Sentiment: Alphabet was also hit by an EU antitrust fine of about $1 billion, adding another regulatory overhang. Article Title

Alphabet was also hit by an EU antitrust fine of about $1 billion, adding another regulatory overhang. Negative Sentiment: Moody’s warned that the industry-wide AI buildout could threaten credit quality at Alphabet and other hyperscalers, reinforcing concerns about balance-sheet strain from heavy infrastructure investment. Article Title

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $319.09 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $360.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.70 and a twelve month high of $404.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.87 by $6.24. Alphabet had a net margin of 54.77% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The firm had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Alphabet's quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Alphabet to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $395.00 price objective (down from $445.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alphabet from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Alphabet from $418.00 to $411.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $410.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $3,142,911.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $26,298,044.10. This represents a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total value of $153,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,345,358.56. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,415 shares of company stock valued at $7,672,279. Insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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