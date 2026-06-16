Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,250 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 4,629 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.7% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado's holdings in Alphabet were worth $196,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Towne Trust Company N.A lifted its stake in Alphabet by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Pivotal Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $470.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $376.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $367.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.33 and a 12-month high of $404.47. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $359.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total value of $412,923.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $995,341.06. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total value of $2,481,078.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,293,309.12. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 191,966 shares of company stock valued at $16,963,968 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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