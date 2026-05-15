Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,112 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 3,971 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.3% of WT Wealth Management's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. WT Wealth Management's holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Towne Trust Company N.A raised its stake in Alphabet by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. KeyCorp set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $362.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $397.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.33 and a 12 month high of $399.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company's 50-day moving average price is $325.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's payout ratio is 6.41%.

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s AI and cloud businesses are being cited as key growth drivers, with reports emphasizing strong revenue growth, improving cloud margins, and a large backlog supporting future expansion.

Alphabet’s AI and cloud businesses are being cited as key growth drivers, with reports emphasizing strong revenue growth, improving cloud margins, and a large backlog supporting future expansion. Positive Sentiment: New product and platform launches, including Googlebook laptops and broader Gemini AI integrations, are reinforcing the view that Alphabet can monetize AI across both software and hardware.

New product and platform launches, including Googlebook laptops and broader Gemini AI integrations, are reinforcing the view that Alphabet can monetize AI across both software and hardware. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and investor commentary remains upbeat, with multiple bullish ratings, higher price targets, and articles arguing Alphabet still has room to run after its post-earnings surge. Article Title

Analyst and investor commentary remains upbeat, with multiple bullish ratings, higher price targets, and articles arguing Alphabet still has room to run after its post-earnings surge. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Anthropic plans to spend heavily on Google infrastructure add to the narrative that Alphabet is becoming a central provider of AI compute capacity.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total value of $10,006,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,642,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $505,573,853.40. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total transaction of $33,934.88. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,469.82. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,953 shares of company stock worth $47,767,818. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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