Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Stock Holdings Lowered by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,445 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 6,376 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.8% of DGS Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. DGS Capital Management LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $376.19.

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Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $356.24 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.74 and a 12 month high of $404.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The company's revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.71%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $3,142,911.42. Following the sale, the insider owned 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $26,298,044.10. This represents a 10.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total value of $153,432.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,345,358.56. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,465 shares of company stock worth $8,020,511. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators highlighted Alphabet’s AI advantage, arguing that its control of Search, Android, YouTube, Google Cloud and its chip/model stack gives it one of the best paths to monetize AI at scale. Alphabet vs. Meta: Which AI Stock Is the Better Buy Right Now?

Analysts and market commentators highlighted Alphabet’s AI advantage, arguing that its control of Search, Android, YouTube, Google Cloud and its chip/model stack gives it one of the best paths to monetize AI at scale. Positive Sentiment: Google Cloud-related partnerships remain a tailwind, including Accenture’s launch of agentic AI solutions built with Alphabet’s Google Cloud for mid-market firms, reinforcing demand for its enterprise AI offerings. Accenture and Alphabet (GOOGL) Launch Agentic AI Solutions for Mid-Market Firms

Google Cloud-related partnerships remain a tailwind, including Accenture’s launch of agentic AI solutions built with Alphabet’s Google Cloud for mid-market firms, reinforcing demand for its enterprise AI offerings. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s strong quarterly results and cloud growth continue to drive bullish takes, with investors pointing to revenue growth, AI spending efficiency, and improving profitability as reasons the stock could outperform. Alphabet Stock: Locking In Long-Term Rule Of 40 Supremacy

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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