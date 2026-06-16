Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Stock Position Cut by Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,800 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 7.1% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 368,678 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $115,691,000 after purchasing an additional 155,404 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Capital Management LLC NC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total transaction of $412,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $995,341.06. The trade was a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total value of $178,701.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,923,235.59. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,966 shares of company stock valued at $16,963,968. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $376.78.

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Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $367.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.33 and a fifty-two week high of $404.47. The company has a market cap of $4.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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