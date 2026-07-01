Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL is Cardano Risk Management B.V.'s 6th Largest Position

Cardano Risk Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 89.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,541,879 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 12,983,401 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 4.3% of Cardano Risk Management B.V.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cardano Risk Management B.V.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $443,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total value of $153,432.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,345,358.56. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,467 shares of company stock worth $4,877,600. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $357.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.77 and a 52 week high of $408.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $369.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $430.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $413.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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