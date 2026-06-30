Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Acquired by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,675 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.5% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total transaction of $178,701.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,923,235.59. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $38,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,132,701. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,972 shares of company stock worth $5,016,958. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $353.55 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $369.30 and its 200-day moving average is $333.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.77 and a 12-month high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Phillip Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on Alphabet from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore increased their price target on Alphabet from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $413.13.

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More Alphabet News

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About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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