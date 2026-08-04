Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Bought by Unisphere Establishment

Unisphere Establishment increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,910,600 shares of the information services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 1,122,000 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 7.0% of Unisphere Establishment's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Unisphere Establishment's holdings in Alphabet were worth $836,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,460 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,364 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts: Sign Up

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $373.51 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $357.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.12 and a 1 year high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $6.22. Alphabet had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 54.77%.The firm had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $117.07 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $390.00 target price (up from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson set a $350.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial set a $420.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $419.86.

Read Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 118,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $2,232,808.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.20, for a total transaction of $149,606.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 27,386 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,125,015.20. This represents a 1.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 600,547 shares of company stock valued at $16,255,540 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here