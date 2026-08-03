Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Infusive Asset Management Inc.

Infusive Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,388 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 6.0% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Infusive Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd lifted its stake in Alphabet by 921.5% during the first quarter. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd now owns 230,054 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $66,154,000 after buying an additional 207,533 shares in the last quarter. PBCay One RSC Ltd increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 921.6% in the first quarter. PBCay One RSC Ltd now owns 230,054 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $66,154,000 after acquiring an additional 207,534 shares in the last quarter. Dickmeyer Boyce Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $759,000. Gibbs Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 134.2% during the first quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management now owns 34,738 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 19,904 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,169,123 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,198,876,000 after acquiring an additional 332,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $356.13 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $357.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $187.82 and a one year high of $408.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $6.22. Alphabet had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 54.77%.The company had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.07 billion. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Alphabet from $355.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Alphabet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $419.86.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $387,061.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $545,941.03. This trade represents a 41.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 196,931 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $3,832,277.26. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 600,547 shares of company stock worth $16,255,540. Insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s custom Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) are increasingly viewed as credible alternatives to Nvidia chips. That could reduce Google’s dependence on external suppliers and create a potential external chip-revenue opportunity. Alphabet and Amazon custom AI chips

Alphabet’s custom Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) are increasingly viewed as credible alternatives to Nvidia chips. That could reduce Google’s dependence on external suppliers and create a potential external chip-revenue opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlights Alphabet’s record quarter, strong Google Cloud growth, Gemini adoption and enterprise AI demand. Analysts and value-focused investors continue to view GOOGL as comparatively inexpensive among large technology and AI companies. Alphabet AI investment and valuation

Recent commentary highlights Alphabet’s record quarter, strong Google Cloud growth, Gemini adoption and enterprise AI demand. Analysts and value-focused investors continue to view GOOGL as comparatively inexpensive among large technology and AI companies. Positive Sentiment: Google is reportedly supporting a $15 billion Anthropic data-center project with chips and financial guarantees, while Oracle is expanding its partnership to bring Gemini models to enterprise applications. These initiatives could drive Google Cloud demand and strengthen Alphabet’s AI ecosystem. Anthropic data center backed by Google

Google is reportedly supporting a $15 billion Anthropic data-center project with chips and financial guarantees, while Oracle is expanding its partnership to bring Gemini models to enterprise applications. These initiatives could drive Google Cloud demand and strengthen Alphabet’s AI ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet’s reported quarterly earnings and revenue beat consensus estimates by wide margins, supporting the fundamental case, although investors remain focused on whether AI growth will translate into sufficient cash returns.

Alphabet’s reported quarterly earnings and revenue beat consensus estimates by wide margins, supporting the fundamental case, although investors remain focused on whether AI growth will translate into sufficient cash returns. Negative Sentiment: Alphabet withdrew its Google Earth AI image-generation feature only one day after launch following criticism that fabricated imagery could spread misinformation. The quick reversal limits immediate product risk but raises questions about AI governance and rollout discipline. Google Earth AI feature withdrawn

Alphabet withdrew its Google Earth AI image-generation feature only one day after launch following criticism that fabricated imagery could spread misinformation. The quick reversal limits immediate product risk but raises questions about AI governance and rollout discipline. Negative Sentiment: The AI buildout is becoming increasingly expensive. Alphabet is targeting up to $205 billion in 2026 capital expenditures, while rising memory and infrastructure costs are pressuring cash flow and increasing future depreciation. AI buildout costs and cash flow

The AI buildout is becoming increasingly expensive. Alphabet is targeting up to $205 billion in 2026 capital expenditures, while rising memory and infrastructure costs are pressuring cash flow and increasing future depreciation. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider sales were small relative to the executives’ remaining holdings, but they provide a modest sentiment headwind. Separately, investor-law-firm investigations could create additional legal and reputational overhang. Alphabet director stock sale

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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