Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Stake Lessened by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,695 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 7,096 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.0% of SVB Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. SVB Wealth LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 406.4% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 7.8% in the first quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Clear Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 34.2% during the first quarter. Clear Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,852 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $25,838,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total transaction of $412,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $995,341.06. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,523 shares of company stock worth $4,863,526. Insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CICC Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $388.00 to $407.91 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. China Renaissance boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $395.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $413.13.

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Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $337.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company's 50-day moving average price is $368.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.88. The company has a market cap of $4.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.71%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Further Reading

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