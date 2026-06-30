Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Stock Holdings Lifted by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,780 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.3% of Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $68,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $393.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial set a $430.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $413.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $387,061.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,481 shares in the company, valued at $545,941.03. This represents a 41.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total transaction of $178,701.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,923,235.59. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,972 shares of company stock valued at $5,016,958. 11.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $353.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.77 and a twelve month high of $408.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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