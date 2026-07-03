Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Stock Position Decreased by Draper Asset Management LLC

Draper Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,229 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 16.4% of Draper Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Draper Asset Management LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Phillip Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $515.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $435.00 to $416.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CICC Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $388.00 to $407.91 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $413.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $359.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $172.77 and a one year high of $408.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $370.64 and a 200 day moving average of $334.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.71%.

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total transaction of $3,142,911.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,298,044.10. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total transaction of $412,923.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $995,341.06. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 160,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,020,511 in the last 90 days. 11.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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