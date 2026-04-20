Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Stock Position Increased by Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,670 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 4.6% of Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $416,217,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,731 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $14,277,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.6% during the third quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 22,219 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.2% during the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,064 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $12,171,000 after buying an additional 8,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,666,577 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $405,131,000 after buying an additional 60,831 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total value of $178,701.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,235.59. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total value of $33,934.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,580,469.82. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 2,069,794 shares of company stock valued at $104,854,147 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $341.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.10 and a twelve month high of $349.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $306.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $111.24 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $397.00 to $361.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. New Street Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Alphabet from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $405.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, President Capital upped their price target on Alphabet from $323.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $368.25.

View Our Latest Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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