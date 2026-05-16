AlphaCore Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,032,460 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 6.6%

Shares of MU stock opened at $724.66 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $479.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.91. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.93 and a fifty-two week high of $818.67.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Melius Research assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $510.00 to $425.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $495.63.

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Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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