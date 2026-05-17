AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys 5,316 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,190 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $195.16.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.2%

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $133.99 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.93 and a 1-year high of $207.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $144.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.79.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total value of $65,956,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $860,507,475.24. This represents a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $43,738,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $79,162.24. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,029,479 shares of company stock valued at $137,685,797 over the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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