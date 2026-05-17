AlphaCore Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,640 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 25.3% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,247 shares of the company's stock worth $9,990,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the third quarter worth $18,601,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 2.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 100,542 shares of the company's stock worth $61,824,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,815,463 shares of the company's stock worth $15,259,028,000 after buying an additional 150,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varenne Capital Partners acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the third quarter worth $4,872,000.

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GE Vernova Trading Down 3.8%

GEV opened at $1,048.74 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $421.64 and a twelve month high of $1,181.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $957.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $774.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.51.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. GE Vernova's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $714.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $860.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,090.76.

View Our Latest Report on GE Vernova

Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova’s recent “blowout” earnings continue to support bullish sentiment, with investors viewing the results as evidence that the company is benefiting from strong demand, improved execution, and a growing backlog. Article Title

GE Vernova’s recent “blowout” earnings continue to support bullish sentiment, with investors viewing the results as evidence that the company is benefiting from strong demand, improved execution, and a growing backlog. Positive Sentiment: Argus raised its price target on GE Vernova to $1,300 and kept a Buy rating after the company’s strong quarter, reinforcing the view that the stock can still re-rate higher if growth stays strong. Article Title

Argus raised its price target on GE Vernova to $1,300 and kept a Buy rating after the company’s strong quarter, reinforcing the view that the stock can still re-rate higher if growth stays strong. Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova and Blue Energy announced a major U.S. nuclear-and-gas power plant collaboration, highlighting the company’s role in solving rising electricity demand from AI data centers and new industrial loads. Article Title

GE Vernova and Blue Energy announced a major U.S. nuclear-and-gas power plant collaboration, highlighting the company’s role in solving rising electricity demand from AI data centers and new industrial loads. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage also points to strong orders, global project wins, and a faster path toward a $200 billion backlog target, all of which support the bull case for GE Vernova’s power and electrification businesses. Article Title

Recent coverage also points to strong orders, global project wins, and a faster path toward a $200 billion backlog target, all of which support the bull case for GE Vernova’s power and electrification businesses. Neutral Sentiment: The broader market backdrop was relatively calm, with indexes holding near highs, so GEV’s move appears more tied to company-specific catalysts than to a sector-wide risk-off shift. Article Title

The broader market backdrop was relatively calm, with indexes holding near highs, so GEV’s move appears more tied to company-specific catalysts than to a sector-wide risk-off shift. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts caution that GE Vernova’s premium valuation and potential tariff-related costs could limit upside, suggesting the stock may be vulnerable if growth expectations cool. Article Title

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

See Also

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