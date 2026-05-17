AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,059 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 12.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 169,572 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $41,907,000 after acquiring an additional 19,383 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 247.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 350,692 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $95,802,000 after acquiring an additional 249,702 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 18.8% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,734 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 26.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,932 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,347,535 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $331,089,000 after acquiring an additional 24,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Analog Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $379.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $417.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.00. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.00 and a 12-month high of $435.72. The company has a market capitalization of $203.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analog Devices's revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Analog Devices's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is currently 80.44%.

Analog Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total value of $1,515,922.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,740 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,434.80. This represents a 22.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.91, for a total value of $3,979,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 187,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $74,623,245.58. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 24,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,423 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Analog Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Analog Devices wasn't on the list.

While Analog Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here