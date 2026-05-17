AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,131 shares of the CRM provider's stock after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC's holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $267.00 to $229.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $210.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $278.82.

Read Our Latest Report on CRM

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $173.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.17 and a 200-day moving average of $215.65. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.52 and a 1-year high of $292.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $142.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.76. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Salesforce's previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.54%.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Salesforce News

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk bought 2,570 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $194.62 per share, for a total transaction of $500,173.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,664,153.18. This trade represents a 23.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laura Alber bought 2,571 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $194.58 per share, with a total value of $500,265.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,854,347.40. The trade was a 36.94% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

See Also

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