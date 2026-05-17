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AlphaCore Capital LLC Purchases 24,101 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Written by MarketBeat
May 17, 2026
Verizon Communications logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its Verizon stake by 35% in the fourth quarter, buying 24,101 additional shares and bringing its total holdings to 93,016 shares worth about $3.79 million.
  • Verizon reported Q1 earnings of $1.28 per share, beating analysts’ estimate of $1.21, while revenue came in at $34.44 billion versus expectations of $34.82 billion. The company also reaffirmed FY 2026 EPS guidance of 4.950 to 4.990.
  • Recent news around Verizon has been mostly positive, including FCC approval of its $1 billion spectrum deal with U.S. Cellular, participation in a satellite-based rural coverage venture, and completion of a $4 billion notes offering to strengthen its capital structure.
  • Five stocks we like better than Verizon Communications.

AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,016 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after purchasing an additional 24,101 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC's holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 490.0% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 649 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Mary-Lee Stillwell sold 8,569 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $428,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 43,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,100. The trade was a 16.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Erik Vestberg sold 200,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $9,922,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 145,069 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,196,873.09. This trade represents a 57.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $46.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average of $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $193.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.24. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $51.68.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.82 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Verizon Communications's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Verizon Communications

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $50.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VZ

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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