AlphaCore Capital LLC Takes $4.23 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,230,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company's stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company's stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company's stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 970 shares of the company's stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its position in Marriott International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,038 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore boosted their price target on Marriott International from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Marriott International from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marriott International from $357.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Marriott International from $400.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $376.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $353.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $343.48 and a 200 day moving average of $323.01. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.55 and a twelve month high of $380.00.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.03, for a total value of $716,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,399 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,633.97. This represents a 7.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.81, for a total value of $1,439,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,221 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,957,998.01. This trade represents a 32.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,028 shares of company stock worth $33,377,271. 11.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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