Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Makes New $252.20 Million Investment in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 440,246 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $252,204,000. Caterpillar comprises 2.6% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Caterpillar at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3,949.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,228,058 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,494,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,553,930 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,695,757,000 after acquiring an additional 609,023 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,802,068 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,337,007,000 after acquiring an additional 58,993 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,375,710 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,176,870,000 after acquiring an additional 464,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,835,924 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,051,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Caterpillar Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $800.99 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $737.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $640.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $372.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.00 and a 1-year high of $820.20.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 22.85 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Caterpillar from $678.00 to $769.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Caterpillar from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Argus raised their price target on Caterpillar from $625.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Caterpillar from $569.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $761.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

Key Stories Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total value of $16,314,812.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 79,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,574,954.83. The trade was a 22.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 7,891 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.90, for a total value of $6,130,517.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 46,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,236,946.70. This represents a 14.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,950 shares of company stock worth $88,577,390. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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