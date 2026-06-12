Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 1,050,952 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 1,639.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,115,062 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,050,952 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $26,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get HPE alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 215,593 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 41,896 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,770,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 217,200 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 144,100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 337,691 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 126,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,058,714 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,156,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,719 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 2.7%

HPE stock opened at $46.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. The business's fifty day moving average price is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.94%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,482 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $188,626.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,323.80. This trade represents a 44.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 34,001 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $852,745.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,001 shares in the company, valued at $426,385.08. The trade was a 66.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 702,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,440,171 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $33.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hewlett Packard Enterprise, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hewlett Packard Enterprise wasn't on the list.

While Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here