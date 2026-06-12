Alps Advisors Inc. Has $23.92 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor Company $F

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,823,072 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 277,381 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $23,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 147,760 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 43,385 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 267,895 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 55,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,823,614 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $19,786,000 after acquiring an additional 26,526 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on F

Key Ford Motor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Ford Motor Trading Up 3.0%

NYSE:F opened at $14.73 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. Ford Motor Company has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.79.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $43.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio is currently -38.71%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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