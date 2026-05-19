Alta Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 139,522 BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 139,522 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,561,000. BJ's Wholesale Club comprises 0.8% of Alta Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of BJ's Wholesale Club at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BJ's Wholesale Club by 60.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,225,865 shares of the company's stock valued at $768,716,000 after buying an additional 3,087,151 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club by 1.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,777,512 shares of the company's stock valued at $538,753,000 after purchasing an additional 65,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club by 25.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,082,478 shares of the company's stock valued at $473,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,779 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 31.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,791,602 shares of the company's stock worth $446,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in BJ's Wholesale Club by 32.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,272,839 shares of the company's stock valued at $305,192,000 after buying an additional 809,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at BJ's Wholesale Club

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $728,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 306,330 shares in the company, valued at $27,882,156.60. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $186,939.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,785.11. This trade represents a 12.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $96.97 on Tuesday. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.68 and a 12-month high of $120.08. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $95.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. BJ's Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 2.70%.The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business's revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. William Blair reissued a "mixed" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BJ's Wholesale Club from $139.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BJ's Wholesale Club from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BJ's Wholesale Club from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ's Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $107.38.

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BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

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