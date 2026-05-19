Alta Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,064 Shares of Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) by 125.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Domino's Pizza worth $8,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Domino's Pizza by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,981,945 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,287,335,000 after acquiring an additional 348,077 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates increased its stake in Domino's Pizza by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 744,515 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $321,415,000 after acquiring an additional 28,765 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Domino's Pizza by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,762,568 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $760,939,000 after acquiring an additional 30,647 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its stake in Domino's Pizza by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 4,155 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Domino's Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $1,557,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $400.00 target price on Domino's Pizza in a report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore cut their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $510.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC cut their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $601.00 to $544.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $480.00 to $435.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino's Pizza presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $419.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza Price Performance

Shares of Domino's Pizza stock opened at $308.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. Domino's Pizza Inc has a one year low of $297.48 and a one year high of $499.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.62.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The business's revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

Domino's Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $7.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Domino's Pizza's payout ratio is 45.83%.

Insider Transactions at Domino's Pizza

In other Domino's Pizza news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 488 shares of Domino's Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total transaction of $162,167.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,763.12. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino's has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino's Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino's has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

Further Reading

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