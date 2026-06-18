Alta Park Capital LP Purchases New Shares in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Alta Park Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,298,000. DoorDash makes up approximately 2.2% of Alta Park Capital LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 114 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 124.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key DoorDash News

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 21,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $3,374,979.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 959,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,896,549. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 2,743 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.79, for a total value of $441,046.97. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 128,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,615,850.64. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 68,558 shares of company stock valued at $10,914,640 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company's stock.

DoorDash Stock Down 2.6%

DoorDash stock opened at $165.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a PE ratio of 78.89 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $143.30 and a one year high of $285.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.46 and a 200 day moving average of $183.56.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.29%.The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on DASH shares. Evercore set a $300.00 target price on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on DoorDash from $238.00 to $220.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $280.00 price target on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on DoorDash from $280.00 to $235.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Argus set a $190.00 price target on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DoorDash

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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