Altria Group, Inc. $MO Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 951,085 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 199,854 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Altria Group worth $62,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Miller Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 510 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Altria Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Altria Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Altria Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Altria Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $70.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MO

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other news, Director Ennis Debra J. Kelly sold 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $418,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 73,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,332,700.25. This represents a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Strahlman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $145,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,821,401.12. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altria Group Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $74.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.09. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $77.06.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 298.69% and a net margin of 34.34%.Altria Group's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Altria Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 88.70%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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