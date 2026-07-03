Altria Group, Inc. $MO Shares Bought by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,676 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 24,406 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company's stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 86.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company's stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in Altria Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,630 shares of the company's stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $5,752,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ennis Debra J. Kelly sold 5,790 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $418,327.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 73,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,332,700.25. This represents a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Strahlman sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $145,120.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,401.12. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Altria Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Altria Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Altria Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $70.44.

Read Our Latest Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE MO opened at $72.77 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $74.56. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $70.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.23. The stock has a market cap of $121.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 298.69% and a net margin of 34.34%.The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Altria Group's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Altria Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.70%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

See Also

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