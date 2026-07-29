Altria Group, Inc. $MO Shares Purchased by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,137 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,877 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC's holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company's stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the company's stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 19,546 shares of the company's stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company's stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the company's stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company's stock.

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Key Altria Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Altria Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MO. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $70.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MO

Altria Group Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $74.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $77.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.09.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 298.69% and a net margin of 34.34%.The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Altria Group's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Altria Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 88.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $145,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,821,401.12. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ennis Debra J. Kelly sold 5,790 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $418,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 73,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,332,700.25. The trade was a 7.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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