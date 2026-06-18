Altshuler Shaham Ltd Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 3,289,715.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427,676 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 427,663 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd's holdings in Netflix were worth $40,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some market watchers say Netflix’s sharp selloff may be nearing a bottom, with technical commentary suggesting the stock could be stabilizing after a steep two-month decline.

Some market watchers say Netflix’s sharp selloff may be nearing a bottom, with technical commentary suggesting the stock could be stabilizing after a steep two-month decline. Neutral Sentiment: MoffettNathanson cut its price target on Netflix from $120 to $115 but kept a buy rating, signaling continued long-term confidence despite near-term pressure.

MoffettNathanson cut its price target on Netflix from $120 to $115 but kept a rating, signaling continued long-term confidence despite near-term pressure. Negative Sentiment: Netflix’s refusal to pursue Lionsgate, combined with the Fox-Roku deal, has fueled concerns that it is losing ground in the sector’s consolidation race and may face more competition around distribution and ad-supported growth.

Netflix’s refusal to pursue Lionsgate, combined with the Fox-Roku deal, has fueled concerns that it is losing ground in the sector’s consolidation race and may face more competition around distribution and ad-supported growth. Negative Sentiment: Netflix also canceled The Boroughs after one season, a reminder that some content investments are still being pruned as the company remains selective on spending.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $33,244,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $338,721.80. The trade was a 98.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $76.96 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $89.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. The company's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Barclays set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Arete Research raised shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, February 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $96.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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